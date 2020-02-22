Security video captures jail inmate trying to escape fall through ceiling

A security camera captured footage of a jail inmate’s apparent escape attempt from a holding room that ended with her falling through a ceiling and landing head-first in a trash can.

The woman was climbing up a holding room wall, and suddenly the ceiling tiles fell to the floor. When guards noticed her legs hanging down, they grabbed her right away.

Jessica Boomershine, 42, was charged with escape and vandalism, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office in Ohio.

Boomershine was being held in jail on charges of kidnapping and robbing an 85-year-old Dayton-area man last month, records show.