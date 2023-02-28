See Morgan Evans’ side of his divorce from Kelsea Ballerini in 5-part docuseries

ABC

If you want to know Morgan Evans‘ perspective on his divorce from Kelsea Ballerini, you can check out the five-part docuseries about his single “Over for You.”

In August, Kelsea announced the couple was splitting after nearly five years of marriage. Shortly afterward, Morgan wrote “Over for You.”

“This song is the most personal thing I’ve ever written and the most personal thing I’ve ever shared,” he says.

The minidocumentary is made up of five episodes that are about 10 minutes long, with the titles: “The Return,” “The Reset,” “The Reunion,” “The Release” and “The Refresh.” They capture Morgan as he goes back home to Australia and New Zealand for the CMC Rocks QLD Festival, where he debuted his composition in front of 25,000 fans.

“It felt like channeling all that sort of awfulness into something positive,” he remembers.

“I didn’t realize that I was going to feel this, but after I played it at CMC Rocks, I did feel a weight off my chest,” Morgan says.

You can watch the entire project on Morgan’s YouTube channel.

Kelsea released her own film and EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, on Valentine’s Day.

