"See ya soon, Texas!": Thomas Rhett performing three nights at Billy Bob's

ABC

Thomas Rhett is getting back on stage.

The hit maker is performing three back-to-back shows at Billy Bob’s Texas on May 6, 7 and 8 in honor of the venue’s 40th anniversary. The shows will be limited capacity and socially distanced, Thomas assuring that the venue has “strict Covid protocols in place.”

Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from the show will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank — which provides disaster relief, food assistance, programs for children and seniors and more — and other organizations to help those in need in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana following the winter storms last week that left thousands without power.

“Man it feels good to say this,” Thomas writes on Instagram announcing the “very special shows.” “See ya soon, Texas!”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. ET.

Miranda Lambert will also perform a series of socially-distanced shows at the Fort Worth honky-tonk in April and May as part of Billy Bob’s milestone birthday.

Man it feels good to share this! shows will be limited capacity and socially distanced with strict Covid protocols in place. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am CT or download the HomeTeam app for access to Thursday’s pre-sale password. More info at https://t.co/8AHN5pVcEq pic.twitter.com/YYdI2mmVDc — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) February 23, 2021

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.