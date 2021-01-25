"See y’all on the runway!”: Brett Young to perform livestream show at Fort Lauderdale airport

Brett Young

Brett Young is taking to the runway.

The country crooner is partnering with Spirit Airlines and Mastercard to promote the new Free Spirit Mastercard loyalty program with a first-of-its-kind performance at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

The show will begin from inside a new Spirit aircraft before Brett takes his music to the tarmac, where he’ll be accompanied by a light show. Details about the loyalty program will be revealed throughout the one-hour set.

“It’s been amazing to team up with our friends from Spirit Airlines and Mastercard for our next virtual show — hope you’re able to tune-in to see all of the cool things they’ve been working on,” Brett says.

“Thanks to everyone who has continued to be a part of our virtual shows over the past year,” he adds. “I’m so excited to kick off 2021 with fun ways to stay connected until we can all be together again. See y’all on the runway!”

Additionally, Spirit will donate 100,000 points to the charity of Brett’s choice, myLIFEspeaks, which works to improve quality of life in Haiti through family empowerment, educational excellence and public health.

Brett and the on-site crew will adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols throughout filming.

Brett Young: Live from the Runway is free to view and airs on February 4 on Spirit Airlines’ YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.