“Seeing Someone Else”: Ingrid Andress outgrows a relationship in her self-reflective new release

In keeping with the themes of introspection and self-work she established on her latest single, “Good Person,” Ingrid Andress has shared a new song about personal growth.

Called “Seeing Someone Else,” Ingrid’s new ballad tells the story of a couple that grow apart, not because one of them falls in love with someone else, but simply because they find themselves at different places in their lives.

“I think you’re seeing someone else / I think you’re seeing who I used to be / I bet you wish I was the girl that you met / Out at a bar, makin’ a mess, still 23,” she sings in the song’s chorus.

Both “Seeing Someone Else” and “Good Person” will be on Ingrid’s forthcoming sophomore album, the follow-up to her GRAMMY-nominated Ladylike project.

She says that “Seeing Someone Else” was one of the songs on the new record that most inspired her to be creative, and look beyond the format of a traditional country ballad.

“I went a little ‘mad scientist’ and was like ‘okay what would it sound like if we add some synth here, keep pedal steel there, but have an acoustic guitar here?” she explains “This song has truly become one of my favorites from the new music, and I hope it makes you feel as liberated as I felt when writing it.”

