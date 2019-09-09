Sen. Kamala Harris Laughs after Constituent Called Trump’s Actions “Mentally Retarded”

Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris is apologizing for telling a man “well said” when he called President Trump’s actions “mentally retarded.”

The California senator said now that she did not hear the man use the word “retarded” even though she responded, “well said.”
Harris says that word is never acceptable.

Meanwhile, it is back to work for Congress today after a long late summer recess. Democrats are expected to work on gun control, election security and of course impeachment of President Trump.

