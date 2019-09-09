Sen. Kamala Harris Laughs after Constituent Called Trump’s Actions “Mentally Retarded”

Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris is apologizing for telling a man “well said” when he called President Trump’s actions “mentally retarded.”

A questioner used the words “mentally retarded” to describe Donald Trump and Kamala Harris laughed and said “well said.” Asked about the incident later, Harris claimed to not have heard him. Do you believe her? pic.twitter.com/FQLCrJLMaY — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) September 7, 2019

The California senator said now that she did not hear the man use the word “retarded” even though she responded, “well said.”

Harris says that word is never acceptable.

