Sen. Rick Scott: LeBron James Not Educated About China Issue

Rick Scott is among those calling out LeBron James for his comments on China. The Lakers star said yesterday that Houston GM Daryl Morey’s tweet in support of Hong Kong protesters hurt people financially, physically, emotionally and spiritually. Senator Scott tweeted it’s sad to see James joining the chorus kowtowing to Communist China and putting profits over human rights.

https://www.850wftl.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/LeBron.mp3

James also said Morey wasn’t educated about the issue, but Scott says James is clearly the one who isn’t educated on the situation.

James made the comments before the Lakers’ preseason game against the Warriors in LA Monday.

He later clarified on Twitter that he “did not believe there was any consideration for the consequences and ramifications of the tweet.”

The Lakers played two preseason games against the Brooklyn Nets in China last week, and the players had to deal with the backlash firsthand.

ESPN reports that players met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in China and many were upset because they felt they were in the middle of the rift between the host country and the league. Morey tweeted out “Fight For Freedom. Stand With Hong Kong,” on October 4th, which caused an uproar from many in China.

Multiple Chinese sponsors (the vast majority of Nike shoes are made in factories in China) cut ties with the NBA and China’s state television broadcaster refused to air the preseason games on TV.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta stated that Morey did not speak for the team.

Silver defended Morey’s right to free speech last week, but also regretted that so many Chinese were upset by his tweet.