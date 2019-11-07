Sen. Rick Scott Pens Letter on Florida’s Latest High-Profile Resident: Trump

Senator Rick Scott (R. Fla) is fighting for Florida objecting to a column mocking Florida. “The truth is, Florida is the best state in the nation — to live, to work, and to raise a family,” he writes.
Sen. Scott also says he is glad Florida is getting high-profile resident, President Trump, who recently filed to become a full-time Floridian.
Senator Scott wrote a letter to the Orlando Sentinel stating that WE should all be glad when a family or business moves to Florida, whether it’s for the weather or low taxes, and he adds Trump’s move here should not become a partisan issue.
Rick Scott: Columnist’s mockery ignored Florida’s greatness | Letters https://t.co/zhxlxvLtgY
— OS Editorial Board (@OrlandoOpinion) November 6, 2019
It's interesting that the @orlandosentinel would choose to publish a guest columnist mocking Florida just to make a political point.
Let’s stop making everything about politics & let’s appreciate what a great state the Sunshine State truly is. Read my Letter to the Editor : https://t.co/CagP1XKziw
— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 6, 2019