Sen. Rick Scott Pens Letter on Florida’s Latest High-Profile Resident: Trump

Senator Rick Scott (R. Fla) is fighting for Florida objecting to a column mocking Florida. “The truth is, Florida is the best state in the nation — to live, to work, and to raise a family,” he writes.

Sen. Scott also says he is glad Florida is getting high-profile resident, President Trump, who recently filed to become a full-time Floridian.

Senator Scott wrote a letter to the Orlando Sentinel stating that WE should all be glad when a family or business moves to Florida, whether it’s for the weather or low taxes, and he adds Trump’s move here should not become a partisan issue.

Rick Scott: Columnist’s mockery ignored Florida’s greatness | Letters https://t.co/zhxlxvLtgY — OS Editorial Board (@OrlandoOpinion) November 6, 2019