Senate Committee Upholds Scott Israel’s Suspension

The Florida Senate Rules Committee voted 9-7 along party lines on Monday night to uphold Governor Ron DeSantis’ removal of Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
The vote came after 10 hours of testimony from special investigators, lawyers, and the public.
DeSantis suspended Israel in January for his handling of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre and the 2017 mass shooting at Fort-Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
The matter now goes to a vote by the full Senate on Wednesday.


Israel responded to the committee vote by saying he will run in 2020 against the appointed Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony and will be re-elected for a third time.

Acting sheriff Gregory Tony, right, speaks after being introduced by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, at the Broward County Sheriff’s Office Fort Lauderdale headquarters, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. DeSantis suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel on Friday over his handling of February’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

