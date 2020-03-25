Senate Education President: What Parents Need to Know About Virtual Education

State Senator Manny Diaz, Jr joined the South Florida Morning Show live Wednesday morning to help talk parent off the ledge now that their kids are home from school due to the coronavius.

Senator Diaz walked parents through virtual online education now that their kids are learning at the kitchen table.

Instead of showing up in the classroom, students in Florida are logging on to the virtual education platform. Diaz says that parents will have more access to their child’s progress and grades by logging into the platform on line than they traditionally have when their kids are in the classroom.

Whether you live in Florida or beyond, you can access more than 190 courses here from Algebra to AP Art History and everything in between.

The courses are real—just like the certified teachers who teach them. Public, private, and homeschool students from Kindergarten through 12th grade use our courses to succeed on their own time and schedules.

Senator Diaz also says that students will be able to access their SAT/ACT results and will have the ability to retake the tests.

Also, unfortunately there won’t be any physical graduation ceremonies but there are some virtual graduation ceremonies available.