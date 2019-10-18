Senate Officials: Attorney Recommending Scott Israel be Reinstated Received Death Threat

The lawyer hired by the Florida Senate who recommended suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel be reinstated has received a death threat, according to Florida Senate officials.

Katie Betta, spokeswoman for Senate President Bill Galvano, said that Dudley Goodlette, the Naples lawyer who served as the “special master” in the Senate hearing on Israel’s suspension was threatened shortly after he made his recommendation last month.

Goodlette concluded the shooting was a “culmination of individual failures,” and recommended the Florida Senate return Israel to his elected position atop the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

“Sheriff Israel and the BSO are not blameless for the tragedy at Stoneman Douglas,” Goodlette wrote. “The evidence offered has not demonstrated that Sheriff Israel should be removed from office based on this incident,’’ Goodlette concluded.

In the 34-page report, he repeatedly said that DeSantis’ attorneys had failed to prove that Israel had overseen institutional failures that led deputies to miss warning signs about the Parkland shooter and botch the response to the attack at the school.

Israel was suspended in January by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who blamed the sheriff’s management for last year’s school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Israel appealed to the Senate, which has the power to investigate and reverse a governor’s suspension.

Monday is the big day for the senate to vote on the magistrate’s recommendation to reinstate Israel as sheriff of Broward county after Governor DeSantis suspended him for his handling of the Parkland massacre.

During a daylong meeting of the Senate Rules Committee scheduled for Oct. 21, the Republican-dominated committee will vote to support or reject Goodlette’s recommendation. The full Senate will then vote on Oct. 23 whether to permanently remove Israel or reinstate him.

After the death threat, Betta said Galvano directed the Senate sergeant at arms to alert the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and is now coordinating with Capitol Police “to ensure the safety of all visitors, staff and Senators attending meetings” related to the case. FDLE said it was working with the Collier County Sheriff, which has opened an investigation into the threat to Goodlette.

After he suspended Israel, Governor DeSantis appointed Gregory Tony as the new sheriff of Broward County. Israel says regardless of the outcome in the senate next week, he is still running against Tony to get his job back as sheriff in 2020. Broward county residents voted for Scott Israel to be their sheriff twice.