Senate Passes Massive $2 Trillion Stimulus Package

(Washington, DC) — Financial help for struggling Americans is slowly moving through Congress.

The Senate is sending a roughly $2-trillion dollar stimulus package to the House after passing it last night.

The bill will send cash to businesses and individuals to help keep the economy going during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Most Americans who make less than $75,000 a year will get a $1200 check.

Families will also get an additional $500 for each child.

There is also money set aside for small business loans and it expands unemployment insurance for workers.

There are additional funds to help the health care system deal with the pandemic, and money to loan big businesses like the air and cruise lines that have been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

The Senate moved quickly, putting together the largest stimulus package in the nation’s history in about five days.

The fate of the bill in the House is unknown. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has suggested trying to pass it by unanimous consent, since most members are out of town and the body is in recess.

However, some members of Congress have raised doubts about the bill and only one “no” vote could derail it. Getting the House back together quickly during a pandemic with many cities and states in lock down might be difficult.

The House is expected to vote on the bill Friday.