Senator Proposes Moving Florida’s Capital

An idea that has come up and been rejected from time to time regarding Florida’s capital is back again.

Democratic Senator Kevin Rader, of Delray Beach, wants lawmakers to consider moving our state capital from Tallahassee.

He filed the proposal (SB 112) for consideration during the 2020 legislative session, which starts this January.

The proposal requests that the Legislature’s Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability study the cost of relocating the flagship city to Central Florida, and the related economic impact to Tallahassee and its surrounding area.

Rader, who seeks to have the study completed by the end of 2021, wants the analysis to include information about travel costs to the state capital.

On a similar note, former Republican Representative Bill Hager, of Delray Beach, also proposed a measure last year to form a task force to examine options for relocating the Capitol building, executive-branch offices and Legislature. It failed to get heard in committees.

Tallahassee was selected as the state’s territorial capital in 1824, since it was located midway between Florida’s two principal cities – St. Augustine and Pensacola, according to the Florida Department of State.

Voters rejected a referendum in 1900 to relocate the capital. In 1969, a debate on relocation also surfaced, but never made it to the ballot.

In 1972, the state Legislature agreed to build the 22-story Capitol building that stands behind the Old Capitol.