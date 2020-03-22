Senator Rand Paul Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Republican Kentucky Senator Dr. Rand Paul has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a Sunday afternoon announcement.

His office tweeted:

Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

Last week, Florida Senator Mario Diaz-Balart and Utah Senator Ben McAdams also announced they had tested positive for the virus, officially known as COVID-19