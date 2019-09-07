Serena Williams v. Bianca Andreescu in the US Open Tennis 2019 Women’s Final

Serena Williams will continue her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title Saturday afternoon against 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu in the women’s final of the 2019 U.S. Open in New York.

Williams has had the record in sight for some time but has suffered in finals.

She has lost the last two at Wimbledon to Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep, respectively, and was defeated by Naomi Osaka in the final of the 2018 U.S. Open.

A win would allow the six-time champion to claim her first major title since giving birth to her daughter in September 2017.

The game is expected to begin at 4 p.m.