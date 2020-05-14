Sergeant Who Was Fired After Parkland Shooting Gets Job Back

A former Broward County sheriff’s sergeant who was fired for staying in his parked car during the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland will get his job back.

An arbitrator this week dismissed the case against Brian Miller.

The union that represents deputies and sergeants says the ruling found that the Broward County Sheriff’s Office violated Miller’s due process rights when Sheriff Gregory Tony terminated him last summer.

Miller will receive back pay retroactive to his termination in June. His 2018 salary was more than $137,000.

Former student Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people and wounded an additional 17 people after entering Stoneman Douglas with an AR-15 rifle on Feb. 14, 2018. He is awaiting trial.

The deputy who was assigned to the school, Scot Peterson, was charged with multiple counts of child neglect for also not entering the building during the shooting.

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel was later suspended over the department’s performance in Parkland and at another mass shooting, in Jan. 2017, at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Israel’s replacement, Sheriff Tony, removed Miller along with deputies Joshua Stambaugh and Edward Eason.

Miller was the first supervisor on the scene at the school. He arrived there in time to hear three or four shots.

However, a state commission found that Miller took his time to put on a bulletproof vest and then hid behind his car, not going on the radio for 10 minutes.

“Miller failed to coordinate or direct deputies’ actions and did not direct or coordinate an immediate response into the school,” a report from the commission said. “Sergeant Miller’s actions were ineffective and he did not properly supervise the scene.”

When Miller was terminated, Tony said: “We cannot fulfill our commitment to always protect the security and safety of our Broward County community without doing a thorough assessment of what went wrong that day. I am committed to addressing deficiencies and improving the Broward Sheriff’s Office.”

It is unknown when Miller will return to his post.