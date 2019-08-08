Serial Burglar Targets Delray Beach Nail Salon

Police are investigating after a another salon in Delray Beach was robbed on Wednesday.

According to police, an unidentified male suspect is believed to be behind a string of robberies in the city.

The salon, Palm Beach Nails, on South Military Trail has become the latest business to fall victim to the serial robber.

Police say the suspect broke into the Palm Beach Nails salon by using a special tool to punch-out the front door lock.

He then entered the salon and removed several hundred dollars from the cash register before leaving.

Investigators believe the man burglarized three other businesses, which include a hair salon, a yoga studio, and a tire store.

Police say the burglar used the same m.o to break-in and steal money from several Delray Beach businesses.

If you have any information about the open case, call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

“You will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.”

The Delray Beach Police Department urges business owners to take part in the No Cash Here program to deter burglars.