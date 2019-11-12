A local police officer shot and killed a man’s service dog on Monday, the Okeechobee Police Department confirms.
The owner of the dog, Larry Massey, said an officer misunderstood what was happening while he was having a seizure.
Police said there is an active investigation into the shooting of the man’s dog, named Butch.
The department said it would release more information on Tuesday.
This story is developing.
Service dog shot, killed by local police
