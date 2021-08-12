Service Dogs Available To Be Donated to Veterans In Need

Twelve fully-trained service dogs are available to qualified veterans in need at the Awesome Greyhound Adoptions Hounds & Heroes program.

These dogs have been through 6 months of training and are ready to be matched up with a veteran to determine the tasks they will need to perform for the individual with whom they are going to work with side by side as their battle buddy.

We have settled nearly 50 dogs into life as service dogs and are looking to do the same with these magnificent canines.