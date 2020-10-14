Set times in place for Save Our Stages Festival featuring Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne

Courtesy of NIVA/YouTube Music

Set times have been unveiled for the multi-genre Save Our Stages Festival, taking place October 16-18.

Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Reba McEntire and Little Big Town will perform at Nashville venues throughout the weekend-long virtual festival.

On October 17, Kelsea takes the stage at famed club Exit/In at 5:10 p.m. ET, with Little Big Town also gracing the Exit/In stage the following night at 5 p.m. ET as Brothers Osborne hold down the fort at Mercy Lounge at 5:35 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Reba will head to the Mother Church of Country Music, headlining the Ryman Auditorium on October 18, beginning at 7:50 p.m. ET.

The three-day event is coordinated by the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) to support its Save Our Stages relief efforts for independent venues impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival features 35 artists including Miley Cyrus, Leon Bridges, Foo Fighters, The Lumineersand many more.

The performances will stream live on NIVA’s YouTube page this Friday through Sunday.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.