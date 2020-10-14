Music News

By wirk |

Set times in place for Save Our Stages Festival featuring Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne

M_SOSPoster_101420
Courtesy of NIVA/YouTube Music

Set times have been unveiled for the multi-genre Save Our Stages Festival, taking place October 16-18. 

Kelsea BalleriniBrothers OsborneReba McEntire and Little Big Town will perform at Nashville venues throughout the weekend-long virtual festival. 

On October 17, Kelsea takes the stage at famed club Exit/In at 5:10 p.m. ET, with Little Big Town also gracing the Exit/In stage the following night at 5 p.m. ET as Brothers Osborne hold down the fort at Mercy Lounge at 5:35 p.m. ET.  

Meanwhile, Reba will head to the Mother Church of Country Music, headlining the Ryman Auditorium on October 18, beginning at 7:50 p.m. ET.   

The three-day event is coordinated by the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) to support its Save Our Stages relief efforts for independent venues impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.  

The festival features 35 artists including Miley CyrusLeon BridgesFoo FightersThe Lumineersand many more.

The performances will stream live on NIVA’s YouTube page this Friday through Sunday.

By Cillea Houghton 
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.