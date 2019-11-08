Several hospitalized after being injected with insulin instead of the flu shot

Ten people are recovering after they were accidentally injected with insulin instead of the flu shot.

The incident was reported at care facility for intellectually and developmentally disabled people in Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Authorities are reporting that the Jacquelyn House contracted a pharmacist to administer the flu shot to patients and employees but somehow the pharmacist administered insulin to some of the patients instead of the flu shot.

Witnesses told reporters that those who were injected with insulin all had severe reactions to the medication which ranged from extreme pain to unresponsiveness.

All these people are symptomatic, lying on the ground, needing help, but can’t communicate what they need,” police Chief Tracy Roles said during a press conference.

She also credited EMS officials for their ability to identify those in need of help as many of the patients are nonverbal and did not have the ability to explain their symptoms.

“I give a lot of praise to the fire and EMS staff for doing an outstanding job of identifying the problem,” Roles said.

As of Thursday, several of the patients remained in the hospital as medical personnel work to remove the long-acting insulin from their systems.

It was also reported that authorities are still investigating how the incident may have occurred.