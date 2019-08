The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Palm Beach County in Southeastern Florida until 4:30 p.m.

“60 MPH Wind Gusts, NWS reports.

Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Boynton Beach, and Delray Beach.

CBS12 reported a Significant Weather Advisory for northeast Palm Beach until 4 p.m., with hail, gusty wind and funnel clouds possible as these storms move east at 10 mph.

