Severe weather forces Garth Brooks to postpone Nashville concert

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Garth Brooks was forced to pump the brakes on his Nashville-based concert on Saturday due to severe weather in Tennessee.

ABC-affiliate WRKN reports that Brooks pulled the plug on his stop at Nissan Stadium after strong storms rolled into the area, with fans reportedly capturing video of lighting strikes and others taking cover from the pouring rain.

Before the show was postponed, fans were reportedly asked to wait out the inclement weather in their vehicles, or to shelter near the gates.

According to the venue, plans were being ironed out to reschedule the show to Sunday, but fans received more bad news when that date wasn’t viable.

“After collaborating with our vendors and local officials, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Garth Brookes Stadium Tour at Nissan Stadium,” stadium officials said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we were unable to secure adequate safety personnel and provide our standard of fan experience in order to move forward with the concert on Sunday evening.”

Ticket holders will be notified when the concert is rescheduled and will be able to use their tickets and parking passes for the new concert date.

