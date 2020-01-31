Severe Weather Possible for South Florida Early This Weekend

Super Bowl weekend will bring with it a mixed bag of weather, according to meteorologists.

A cold front attached to a low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to reach South Florida late Friday night, increasing the possibility of strong thunderstorms into Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service in Miami is placing Palm Beach County under a “marginal risk” of severe weather overnight on Friday, while Broward and Miami-Dade have a more severe risk level of “slight.”

That “slight” risk will extend from Broward into Central Palm Beach County for Saturday morning.

Jan 30 @ 5 pm – Severe thunderstorms and localized flooding are possible Fri Night into Sat AM. Keep up with the forecast and have a way to receive warnings if they're issued! #flwx pic.twitter.com/wuKAORVuHA — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 30, 2020

Meteorologists with the NWS stated, “The main hazards with these storms look to be gusty winds, small hail, minor localized flooding, and funnel clouds. Given the instability and shear, a brief tornado can’t be entirely ruled out.”

The showers should gradually decrease throughout the day Saturday, as a cooler and drier air mass makes its way to the state. High temperatures Saturday will be in the mid- to upper-70s, with gusty winds turning from southwest to northwest.

Game Day Sunday will start off cold and clear, continuing cool and sunny. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s, with breezy northwesterly winds.