Severe Weather Risk Thursday Night into Friday for South Florida

Much of our area could see rough weather conditions overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

According to meteorologists with our news partner, WPTV NewsChannel 5, a “fine line of storms” will arrive in Vero Beach around 1 to 2 a.m. Friday, and then move south into Palm Beach County between 3 and 4 a.m.

A wind advisory will remain in effect all night, and a small craft advisory will last until Friday afternoon.

Our area is under a “Level 1 marginal threat” for severe weather Thursday night, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Specifically, the storms can be expected along the Treasure Coast between 1 to 4 a.m. Friday, western Palm Beach County and Lake Okeechobee from 3 to 4 a.m., and eastern Palm Beach County from 4 to 7 a.m.

Feb 6 12:30 PM : Strong to severe storms are possible tonight across all of South Florida ahead of an approaching cold front. Damaging winds are the primary threat, though an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Stay weather aware today! #flwx pic.twitter.com/ViofBtJz9N — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) February 6, 2020

The main impacts could include gusty and damaging winds, a slight tornado risk, and some brief flooding from downpours.

For the most part, the line of storms will move through the area quickly, with some showers remaining through noon before conditions clear up by Friday evening.

Temperatures on Friday will stay in the low 70s, with lows in the 40s and 50s overnight and into Saturday.

The rest of Saturday will bring highs in the low to mid 70s.

On Sunday, temperatures will increase a bit to the upper 70s, while onshore winds could make for difficult boating conditions and the possibility of strong rip currents.