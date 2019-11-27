Shania Twain and Harry Styles plan to collaborate: "We're fans of each other"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAA collaboration between Shania Twain and Harry Styles is in the works.

In an interview with Access, the country superstar revealed that she and the former One Direction star have been in conversation about working in the studio together.

"We've been back and forth already about collaborating on a song, so yeah. We really love each other, we're fans of each other, so we'll find that right song and we'll get into the studio and do it," she said.

The two have expressed their admiration for one another over the years, and Harry even covered Shania's massive hit "You're Still the One" with Kacey Musgraves on his 2018 tour.

"We'll have to sit down and write a song together ... I'm a very big fan. I love him. He's incredible," Shania also told Us Weekly on the red carpet before the 2019 American Music Awards, where she closed out the show by performing a medley of her greatest hits.

