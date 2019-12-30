Shania Twain chronicles battle with stage fright: "I had to learn how to deal with it"

Denise Truscello / Live Nation

Though Shania Twain has been a superstar act for two decades, she admits that she still gets stage fright sometimes before performances.

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" singer sat down for an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan to discuss her new Las Vegas residency, Let's Go! when the conversation turned to pre-show anxiety. Shania revealed that over the years, she's battled stage fright that at times was so intense she felt she couldn't perform.

"Stage fright can be very crippling. I've had times when I really just felt I couldn't go out," she says, describing her stage fright as manifesting in the form of shaking, sweaty palms and freezing up. "I had to learn how to deal with it or it was going to ruin me."

But the legendary performer always pushed through, acknowledging the fans for helping to ease her worries and enable her to put on the elaborate shows she's known for.

"There is a threshold for me. If I can push through that threshold, then I'm fine," says Shania. "Once I'm with the people, I'm fine."

Let's Go! marks Shania's second Las Vegas residency, following Shania: Still the One, which ran from 2012 to 2014. The new production opened at Planet Hollywood with multiple shows in December. She returns to the venue in early 2020 with a string of dates scheduled in March and May.

