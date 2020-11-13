Shania Twain dresses up Kelsea Ballerini’s “hole in the bottle” with pure ‘90s fun

Black River Entertainment

Shania Twain proves that her celebrated ‘90s lyrics, “The best thing about being a woman is the prerogative to have a little fun,” still ring true with her amped-up new remix of Kelsea Ballerini’s “hole in the bottle.”

In the original version of her top-20 hit, Kelsea shrugs off heartache with a healthy dose of humor — and alcohol. This time around, Shania dials up the fun-loving energy, trading verses with the younger star and even throwing in a few nods to some of her own greatest hits.

“They say don’t meet your heroes…unless your hero is Shania Twain,” Kelsea says of the new remix. “Then meet her, know her and make music with her. She’s inspired me in every way and has become a mentor and friend and added some major sass and spice to ‘hole in the bottle’ the way only Shania could.”



“hole in the bottle” is the third single off of Kelsea’s self-titled 2020 studio album. It follows “homecoming queen?” and “the other girl,” the latter of which is a duet with pop star Halsey.

By Carena Liptak

