Shania Twain encourages "get back into books" while showing off her massive quarantine reading list

ABC/Image Group LAAs Americans embark on another week of self-isolation, Shania Twain has a couple recommendations on how to pass the time -- all of them enticing book titles.

The country singer on Saturday showed off the mountain of books she plans to consume while staying safely indoors to wait out the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Remember books?!," Twain playfully captions the video with a crying laughing emoji, "Anybody else reading to pass the time?"

As for the 54-year-old country icon, she has over a dozen books she's ready to recommend to fans looking for something to stimulate their brain.

The video starts with the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer shuffling into her room while precariously balancing 15 books in her arms. She then climbs onto her bed and grunts as she drops the stack into a collective heap.

"Okay," she begins with an excited smile, "As you can see, I made a pit stop at the bookstore and stocked up on some really great reads."

The five-time Grammy winner begins rifling through the pile, pulling up some titles she can't wait to dig into. One of the books she's most excited to jump into is Robin: A Biography of Robin Williams, revealing with a smile "This one I've been wanting to read for awhile."

But, Twain has a plan of attack on how to cut through her sizable "to read" list. The first book she plans on polishing off is the first volume in the Heart of Texas series by Debbie Macomber, which she promises "to start tonight."

"This is the way to pass the time," urges Twain, who gestures encouragingly with a book firmly in hand, "Get back into books!"

