Shania Twain gives fans behind-the-scenes look at Las Vegas residency in new online series

Denise Truscello

Denise Truscello Shania Twain is taking fans behind-the-scenes of her new Las Vegas residency Let's Go via a new online series.

In the first episode, Shania is posing for a photo shoot in outfits that range from a blue leather belly shirt to an elaborate red dress. She discusses the concept behind the show, which has her performing her biggest hits at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood.

"'Let's Go! represents high energy, making things happen, let's get the party started," she explains. "The colors and the mood of every look is inspired by where the show is at musically."

She adds that her personal style is a mix of rock n roll and "old Hollywood," but it's "always in the element of femininity and elegance."

Let's Go! opened at Planet Hollywood with back-to-back shows on December 6 and 7, followed by performances on December 11, 13, 14 and 18. Fans can catch the show when it resumes in March 2020, with additional dates scheduled throughout May and June.

