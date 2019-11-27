Shania Twain is up for a Post Malone duet — and she says she’s got a song ready to go

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAAnyone who saw this year’s American Music Awards can tell you that rapper Post Malone is a huge Shania Twain fan -- he was spotted dancing and singing along to her performance of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.” But apparently, the feeling’s mutual. In a new interview with daytime TV show The Talk, Shania shares that she’s got high hopes for a Post Malone duet.

“Oh, I’ve written a song for us already,” she exclaims. “He doesn’t know it yet. He knows now!”

Shania’s AMAs rendition of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” was part of an epic, genre-spanning medley that included her own biggest hits as well as contemporary chart-toppers, including Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off” and Drake’s “God’s Plan.” It was her first appearance at the awards show in 16 years.

Post Malone isn’t the only out-of-genre artist the country legend has set her sights on. An Access interview confirms that Shania also plans to work with pop superstar Harry Styles.

