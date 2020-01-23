Shania Twain, Keith Urban and more added as presenters for 2020 Grammy Awards

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAShania Twain and Keith Urban will be representing the country genre as presenters at the 2020 Grammy Awards. They’ll join a number of all-genre musical A-Listers presenting awards during the ceremony, including Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile, who are doing double duty as presenters and performers on the big night.

Other presenters at the 2020 awards show include the legendary Smokey Robinson and Stevie Wonder, as well as newer musical stars such as Common and Dua Lipa. Also presenting during the show is Bebe Rexha, who made a splash with country fans as a featured artist on Florida Georgia Line’s 2017 hit, “Meant to Be.”

It’ll be a particularly busy night for Tanya and Brandi: In addition to performing and presenting, they’re both nominated for awards during the Grammy Awards ceremony.

Hosted by Alicia Keys, the 2020 Grammys take place on Sunday, Jan. 26. The show kicks off at 8PM ET on CBS.

