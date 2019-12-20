Shania Twain shares the secrets behind her Vegas show’s choreography in new episode of online series

Denise Truscello / Live Nation

Shania Twain is giving fans a backstage look at her Las Vegas residency, Let's Go, in a new online series. With each episode, Shania focuses on a different aspect of how a big show like hers comes together.

In the second episode, the singer spotlights her choreography. She explains how the band, dancers, stage directors and more have to work together to pull off the elaborate dance moves that take place each night onstage.

The clip also features interviews with some of the dancers who worked with Shania on her last tour, and have returned to participate in her current Vegas residency.

Shania kicked off Let’s Go with six December dates at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. Designed specifically for the theater where the residency is taking place, Let’s Go was tailor-made to highlight Shania’s energy as a performer, and the singer herself serves as creative director for the show.

Let’s Go will return in March, and additional dates are scheduled for May and June of 2020. Tickets are on sale now.

