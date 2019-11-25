Shania Twain spans genres with show-stopping AMA Awards medley

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAShania Twain gave her first American Music Awards performance in 16 years at Sunday night's ceremony, but she made up for lost time with a genre-spanning, epic medley of today’s biggest hits and her own iconic songs.

Wearing a dramatic pink gown and carrying a glittering guitar to match, Shania kicked things off with her take on songs such as Twenty One Pilot’s “Stressed Out,” Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off,” Drake’s “God’s Plan” and more.

Although she began seated, accompanied only by an acoustic guitar, the performance didn’t stay stripped down for long: Shania rose to her feet as she launched into her iconic 1995 hit “Any Man of Mine,” and a team of cheetah-clad back-up dancers joined her onstage to up the drama of her set.

The AMA Awards crowd went wild when Shania closed out her performance with her definitive “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.” The evening proved that Shania can count A-Listers from all different genres among her fan base, including rapper Post Malone and YouTube makeup guru Patrick Starr, who were both spotted jamming out to her set.

