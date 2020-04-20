Shania Twain to participate in all-star Canadian benefit concert for COVID-19

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAShania Twain is one of several artists participating in a Canadian benefit show for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our neighbors to the North are doing their part to aid in the effort against the novel coronavirus with the upcoming virtual event, "Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble" -- that's French for "All together."

Shania will perform alongside fellow Canadian superstars Celine Duo, Michael Buble, Bryan Adams, Sarah McLachlan and Grammy-winner Alessia Cara on the show, which will be broadcasted across Canada to support those on the front lines of COVID-19, including healthcare workers. Viewers will be asked to donate to Food Banks Canada, which has launched a campaign to support local food banks around the country.

Comedian and America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel and actor Will Arnett are also on the bill.

"Stronger Together" will air across various TV, radio and streaming platforms on April 26.

Shania will also perform as part of ET Canada and the Canadian Country Music Association's week-long online concert, Canada Together, tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. Luke Combs and Lady Antebellum are among the other artists who will appear throughout the week.

