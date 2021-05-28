Shania Twain would start a band with Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani: “When I think of [them] I think trio vocals”

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for ZFF

Talk about a supergroup! As Shania Twain gears up to return to her Las Vegas residency and starts to work on new music, she says that she wouldn’t mind forming a group with fellow superstars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

“My goal is to do a trio with them,” Shania explains to ET Online. “When I think of Blake and Gwen, I think trio vocals.”

Of course, Gwen and Blake aren’t just partners on hit duets like “Happy Anywhere” and “Nobody But You” — they’re also engaged, with a fast-approaching wedding date. Shania goes on to say that picking a wedding gift for the star couple will require navigating their very different personalities.

“I have to send something very crossover, because…like, she’s glam, and he’s plaid and jeans,” Shania says.

As for her own year ahead, Shania’s Let’s Go! Las Vegas shows resume in December, and she hinted during a recent episode of her Apple Music Home Now radio show that she’d like to release a new album around then, too.

“I do plan on releasing this album before Christmas. Wouldn’t it be super fun to have this out for Christmas? I would love that so much. So that is my goal,” Shania explained, but cautioned fans to “be patient” as she works hard to perfect the music.

“I want to give you guys something that you can really be proud of as a Shania fan,” she points out. “…I’m definitely on a mission to make the best album I’ve ever made.”

