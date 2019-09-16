Shark Dragging Suspect Gets 10-Days in Jail

One Florida fisherman will spend 10 days behind bars for dragging a shark to its death and posting the video on social media.

Robert Lee Benac the third was sentenced in Hillsborough County on Thursday.

Florida man, who was caught on a viral video that showed him dragging a shark behind a boat and shooting it was sentenced to 10 days in jail. https://t.co/60U2M7RzxH — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) September 15, 2019



He’s the third person to face charges in a June 2017 incident caught on camera.

The video shows a shark dragged by a rope from a 22-foot boat near Egmont Key while the men laughed.