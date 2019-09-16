Shark Dragging Suspect Gets 10-Days in Jail

One Florida fisherman will spend 10 days behind bars for dragging a shark to its death and posting the video on social media.
Robert Lee Benac the third was sentenced in Hillsborough County on Thursday.


He’s the third person to face charges in a June 2017 incident caught on camera.
The video shows a shark dragged by a rope from a 22-foot boat near Egmont Key while the men laughed.

SHARE