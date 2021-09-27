“She crushed it”: Luke Bryan brings young fan on stage to sing with him

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Luke Bryan is more than happy to share the spotlight with his fans. In fact, some share it by invitation.

Over the weekend, the hitmaker shared a video from his Farm Tour that shows him performing “Waves” alongside a young fan wearing a white cowgirl hat adorned with a yellow feather boa. Luke kneels beside her as the two sing the hit.

The two then turn to the packed crowd, the young girl raising her arm in the air as Luke closes his eyes and sings the final notes.

“You did good!” Luke tells her, and gives her a hug.

“A natural. She crushed it,” Luke praises in the caption.

“Love it. So special,” one fan comments on the sweet moment, while another adds, “Oh my goodness this is the cutest.”

The American Idol judge continues on his Proud to Be Right Here Tour through October 28.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.