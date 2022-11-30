“She”: Jelly Roll shares a new song to raise awareness + support for the addiction crisis

ABC

Fast-rising hitmaker Jelly Roll returns today, November 30, with “she,” a new song that puts a spotlight on the addiction crisis and the people impacted by it.

“‘she’ is about the struggle of addiction. ‘she’ is talking about the elephant in the room and addressing head on the heroin and fentanyl epidemic that is sweeping the nation; the pharmaceutical pill problem that is sweeping the nation, and has been for a long time,” Jelly explains in a statement.

“And I feel like it’s the artist’s responsibility to speak for those who sometimes can’t always speak for themselves,” he adds.

The “Son of a Sinner” star, who’s currently gearing up for a hometown show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, partnered with nonprofit Shatterproof for the release of this song, supporting the organization’s mission to raise awareness of the addiction crisis and help provide treatment and recovery resources for those facing addiction.

Jelly may be a relative newcomer to the country scene, but giving back has been important to him from the get-go. Earlier this month, he pledged $250,000 to open a recording studio inside Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center, the same Nashville facility where Jelly served a criminal sentence in his youth.

On top of that, he also funded five $10,000 scholarships to graduating seniors in Davidson County and contributed to Impact Youth Outreach’s seasonal holiday food resources and toy drive.

