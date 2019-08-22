Shelter Dogs Find Forever Homes After Remake Of Lady and the Tramp!

The live action film of Lady and the Tramp is in the making and the dogs used for the film have some great days ahead! Monte, who is a 2 year old terrier mix, was great with people and loved attention. He will be playing “Tramp”. The remake of the movie features all rescue dogs that good news, got adopted after filming! You will be able to find the movie on Disney’s new streaming service, DisneyPlus.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Get a first look at the live-action Lady and the Tramp and more Disney magic headed to #DisneyPlus in the latest issue of "Disney twenty-three": https://t.co/hQMdeDsF1Y pic.twitter.com/BlYN4gwAlO — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 13, 2019