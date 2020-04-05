Sheriff: Florida Man Brutalized Dog, Baked It in Oven

A Florida man is charged with torturing and killing a dog that he later baked in an oven.

According to a press release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Lehigh Acres resident Vicasso Lara stabbed and beat the dog before placing it in an oven and heating it to its highest setting.

“I’m speechless,” says Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “This is possibly the most brutal and horrific example of animal abuse my team or I have ever seen.”

A neighbor called deputies to Lara’s home on Friday, claiming the man was making threats. They found pools of blood outside and bloody footprints leading inside the home, where they found the dog in the oven.

Investigators explain Lara stabbed and bludgeoned the dog. He was being held in the county jail without bond Saturday. Jail records did not list a lawyer for Lara.