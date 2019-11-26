Sheriff John Williams killed in front of his son, police say

Officials are now saying Lowndes County Alabama Sheriff John Williams was shot in front of his son.

The sheriff was shot after he approached a truck and asked the driver to turn down his music.

The suspect, 18-year-old William Chase Johnson, is the son of a Montgomery County Deputy.

Police arrested him several hours later when he returned to the scene.

Johnson made his first court appearance Monday where he was charged with murder and denied bond.

A Crenshaw County judge has placed a gag order on the case, prohibiting anyone associated with the case from making any statements at this time.

This story is developing.