Sheriff: Student in Fort Pierce Stabbed Classmate with Scissors

Officials with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a 13-year-old Forest Grove Middle School student Thursday, and charged the child with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

An incident took place on Tuesday in a classroom at the Fort Pierce school in which the suspect, who was allegedly being disruptive, subsequently created an altercation and stabbed another student with a pair of scissors.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Sheriff Ken Mascara says, “Based on the information obtained at the time the incident occurred, it was initially not believed that scissors were used. However, because of our commitment to investigating any incident of violence on a school campus, our detectives conducted additional interviews and determined that they were in fact used to cause harm to the victim.”

He adds that the suspect was arrested on a warrant and was later transported to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice for processing.