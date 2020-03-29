Shooting at Pompano Beach Vigil Leaves Bystander Dead

A 35-year-old woman was fatally shot during a vigil in Pompano Beach on Friday evening.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office (BSO) says Marge Armande, of Deerfield Beach, was attending a vigil Friday at about 10 p.m. near the 200 block of NE First Avenue.

According to officials, she was shot during an altercation between two other people.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported Armande to Broward Health North, where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact BSO Homicide Detective Wilson Dejesus at (954) 321-4210.