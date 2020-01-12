Shooting in South Beach Leaves Police Officer Stabbed, Another Person Injured

A shooting in Miami’s South Beach neighborhood has left a police officer injured with a stab wound and another person hospitalized.

Miami Beach police tweeted that the shooting occurred on Saturday night on Ocean Drive.

The injured officer is reportedly in stable condition.

Police add the other person was hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators have not revealed what prompted the shooting.

This is a developing story.

