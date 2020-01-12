Shooting in South Beach Leaves Police Officer Stabbed, Another Person Injured

A shooting in Miami’s South Beach neighborhood has left a police officer injured with a stab wound and another person hospitalized.
Miami Beach police tweeted that the shooting occurred on Saturday night on Ocean Drive.
The injured officer is reportedly in stable condition.
POLICE: Officer involved shooting at 10 Street and Ocean Drive . Avoid the area.
More info as it becomes available.
— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) January 12, 2020
Police add the other person was hospitalized in critical condition.
Investigators have not revealed what prompted the shooting.
This is a developing story.