Shooting in South Beach Leaves Police Officer Stabbed, Another Person Injured

A shooting in Miami’s South Beach neighborhood has left a police officer injured with a stab wound and another person hospitalized.

Miami Beach police tweeted that the shooting occurred on Saturday night on Ocean Drive.

The injured officer is reportedly in stable condition.

POLICE: Officer involved shooting at 10 Street and Ocean Drive . Avoid the area. More info as it becomes available. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) January 12, 2020

Police add the other person was hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators have not revealed what prompted the shooting.

This is a developing story.