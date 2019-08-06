Shooting in St. Augustine

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Riberia Street in St. Augustine, Tuesday morning.

SHOOTING JUST OCCURED RIBERIA, OFFICERS ON SCENE INVESTIGATING. — St. Augustine Police Department (@STAUGPD) August 6, 2019

It is reported that a victim has been airlifted to a local hospital.

There is no suspect in custody.

The extent of injuries has not been released at this time.

Police are at the scene now.