Shooting in St. Augustine

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Riberia Street in St. Augustine, Tuesday morning.
SHOOTING JUST OCCURED RIBERIA, OFFICERS ON SCENE INVESTIGATING.
— St. Augustine Police Department (@STAUGPD) August 6, 2019
It is reported that a victim has been airlifted to a local hospital.
There is no suspect in custody.
The extent of injuries has not been released at this time.
Police are at the scene now.
We ask all to avoid the area of Riberia Street. Residents and businesses please remain inside at this time.
— St. Augustine Police Department (@STAUGPD) August 6, 2019