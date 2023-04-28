Shop all things Dolly Parton during ACM Awards Week

Katherine Bomboy/NBC

Here’s your chance to step into a store with all things Dolly Parton.

The country icon and 2023 ACM Awards co-host has announced that she’ll be having an exclusive pop-up store, Dolly! All Access, during ACM Awards Week from May 9 to May 14 at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Fans will be able to preorder Dolly’s upcoming rock album, Rockstar; get a sneak peek of never-before-seen photos from the Rockstar photoshoot; and shop both Rockstar and classic Dolly merchandise. A preorder opportunity for Dolly’s upcoming Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones book will also be available.

Additionally, a host of brands including Duncan Hines, Scent Beauty, SportPet, American Greetings, Creative Converting and Vinyl Me, Please, will set up booths selling Dolly-centric products, such as fragrances, dog clothes, Funko Pop! Rocks dolls and baking collection items.

For opening hours and more information, visit Dolly’s Instagram and thestardistrict.com.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly and Garth Brooks, streams live on Amazon Prime Video May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

