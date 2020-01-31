Shots fired at SUV that breached security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago

Courtesy of our partners at WPTV:

FHP was in pursuit of a black SUV heading towards two security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago around 11:40 a.m. when it breached both security checkpoints heading towards the main entrance, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials discharged their firearms at the vehicle, PBSO said.

The vehicle continued while being pursued by the Florida Highway Patrol and a PBSO helicopter.

The vehicle has been located and two people are currently in custody, officials said.

President Trump is not in town. He is scheduled to arrive Friday evening.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

More information from WPTV here.