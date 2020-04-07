Should President Trump Pardon Tiger King Joe Exotic?

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr. admits he binge-watched the Netflix documentary “Tiger King” in only two sittings and joked that he could lobby for his father to pardon Joe Exotic simply to watch the mainstream media’s reaction.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Trump Jr. said of the seven-part documentary series that has captivated America since it was released in March.

The president’s oldest son was asked about Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka JOe Exotic, on Monday during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Jim Norton and Sam Roberts” radio show.

It is not clear whether or not Joe Exotic has petitioned the president for a pardon.

But, responding to the prospect of a pardon, Trump Jr. said. “And just for frankly watching the media reaction to this thing. It would be pretty amazing to ultimately see that.”

Maldonado-Passage was found guilty in 2019 of paying a hitman $3,000 to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who is also a large-cat lover and operates Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Fla. (The hitman-for-hire did not carry out the act.)

“You know what the real tragedy is right now from that whole show? None of us knew that you could have had a pet tiger for like two grand,” Trump Jr. said.

A jury also convicted Maldonado-Passage of killing five tigers in order to make room for more big cats in his zoo.