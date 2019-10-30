Should Puerto Rico Have a Path to Statehood?

Legislation introduced in Congress on Tuesday would place the question of statehood for Puerto Rico in front of voters for the third time since 2012.
The last two states admitted to the union were Alaska and Hawaii, and supporters of this bill said it would provide the island with the same path to statehood.
There is some bipartisan support for this legislation that would put a federally-authorized referendum on the November 3rd, 2020 ballot in Puerto Rico.

Approval by voters would lead to a presidential proclamation within 30 months, making Puerto Rico the 51st state.

Should the island nation become our 51st state and why?

